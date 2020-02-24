National Bank Financial Comments on Osisko gold royalties Ltd’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:OR)

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Osisko gold royalties in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko gold royalties’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OR. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Osisko gold royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Osisko gold royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CIBC downgraded Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$18.50 to C$15.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Osisko gold royalties from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.28.
Osisko gold royalties Company Profile
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.
