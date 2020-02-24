Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TCMD. ValuEngine raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.71.

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $60.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.22. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.84 and its 200 day moving average is $55.67.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $136,974.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $135,582.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,486.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,792 shares of company stock worth $1,005,733. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

