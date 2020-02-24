Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Cellectis from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.
Shares of NASDAQ CLLS opened at $18.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $796.79 million, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $20.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.09.
Cellectis Company Profile
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
