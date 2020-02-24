Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2020

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Cellectis from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CLLS opened at $18.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $796.79 million, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $20.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Analyst Recommendations for Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

