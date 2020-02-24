Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Issued By KeyCorp

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Trinity Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Trinity Industries’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on TRN. TheStreet raised Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Trinity Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Trinity Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

NYSE:TRN opened at $22.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average of $20.08. Trinity Industries has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $25.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $850.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.60 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 4.58%. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 60.32%.

In other Trinity Industries news, insider Brandon B. Boze acquired 122,500 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,535,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon B. Boze acquired 147,109 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $3,089,289.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 881,948 shares of company stock valued at $18,253,881 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Earnings History and Estimates for Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN)

