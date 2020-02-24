Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Universal Forest Products, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Universal Forest Products in a report released on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter.

Get Universal Forest Products alerts:

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $998.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

UFPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $56.69 on Monday. Universal Forest Products has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Universal Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

In other Universal Forest Products news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $78,096.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,282.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Universal Forest Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,367,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 261,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 17,408 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $592,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 43,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.