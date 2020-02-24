Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Universal Forest Products, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Universal Forest Products in a report released on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $998.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

UFPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $56.69 on Monday. Universal Forest Products has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Universal Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

In other Universal Forest Products news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $78,096.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,282.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Universal Forest Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,367,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 261,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 17,408 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $592,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 43,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Earnings History and Estimates for Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Trinity Industries Inc Issued By KeyCorp
Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Trinity Industries Inc Issued By KeyCorp
SunTrust Banks Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Tivity Health Inc
SunTrust Banks Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Tivity Health Inc
Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Texas Roadhouse Inc Issued By Oppenheimer
Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Texas Roadhouse Inc Issued By Oppenheimer
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Universal Forest Products, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Universal Forest Products, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings
SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Vulcan Materials
SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Vulcan Materials
Verisk Analytics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share
Verisk Analytics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report