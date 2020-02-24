SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Seth now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.54 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VMC. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

VMC stock opened at $133.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.19. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $109.19 and a fifty-two week high of $152.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.38%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

