Verisk Analytics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Verisk Analytics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.12. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.92 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.75.

VRSK stock opened at $168.69 on Monday. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $122.44 and a 1 year high of $171.73. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.25, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.21 and a 200 day moving average of $154.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 135.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,968,000 after buying an additional 1,326,397 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,816,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,017,935,000 after purchasing an additional 740,053 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,573,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,595,000 after purchasing an additional 538,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,898,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,742,646,000 after purchasing an additional 502,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2,474.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 347,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,896,000 after purchasing an additional 334,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $242,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,546 shares in the company, valued at $10,980,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $529,887.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,029.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,896 shares of company stock worth $20,642,312. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 22.83%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

