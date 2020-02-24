Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Koppers Holdings Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Koppers in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

KOP has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Koppers from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Koppers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Koppers stock opened at $28.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.68. Koppers has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 130.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 48,643 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 5.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 33,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 21,013 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 36.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

