Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Lifted by Analyst

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Welltower in a report released on Friday, February 21st. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.04. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.03.

NYSE:WELL opened at $87.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.18. Welltower has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $93.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.38.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Welltower’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth $30,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Welltower’s payout ratio is 83.65%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Earnings History and Estimates for Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Trinity Industries Inc Issued By KeyCorp
Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Trinity Industries Inc Issued By KeyCorp
SunTrust Banks Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Tivity Health Inc
SunTrust Banks Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Tivity Health Inc
Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Texas Roadhouse Inc Issued By Oppenheimer
Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Texas Roadhouse Inc Issued By Oppenheimer
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Universal Forest Products, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Universal Forest Products, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings
SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Vulcan Materials
SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Vulcan Materials
Verisk Analytics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share
Verisk Analytics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report