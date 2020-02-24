Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Lifted by Analyst

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Welltower in a report released on Friday, February 21st. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.04. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.03.

NYSE:WELL opened at $87.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.18. Welltower has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $93.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.38.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Welltower’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth $30,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Welltower’s payout ratio is 83.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

