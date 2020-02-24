Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Matinas BioPharma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Matinas BioPharma’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTNB. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Aegis started coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matinas BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Matinas BioPharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of MTNB stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. Matinas BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $2.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 868,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 64,122 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 613.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 110,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 95,164 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth about $676,000.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Trinity Industries Inc Issued By KeyCorp
SunTrust Banks Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Tivity Health Inc
Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Texas Roadhouse Inc Issued By Oppenheimer
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Universal Forest Products, Inc.'s Q1 2020 Earnings
SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Vulcan Materials
Verisk Analytics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share
