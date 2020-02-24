Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Matinas BioPharma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Matinas BioPharma’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTNB. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Aegis started coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matinas BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Matinas BioPharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of MTNB stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. Matinas BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $2.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 868,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 64,122 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 613.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 110,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 95,164 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth about $676,000.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

