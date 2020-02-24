Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2020

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note issued on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the company will earn $1.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.65. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Weight Watchers International’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WW. DA Davidson raised shares of Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Weight Watchers International to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $37.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.48. Weight Watchers International has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $47.19.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,856,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $685,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,151,000. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

