Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Xperi Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:XPER)

Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xperi in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Xperi’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on XPER. BidaskClub lowered Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Xperi stock opened at $19.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 5.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.27 million, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 0.34. Xperi has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $25.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xperi by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 728,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,469,000 after buying an additional 56,568 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Xperi by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 281,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Xperi during the 4th quarter worth $615,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xperi by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 291,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 60,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Xperi during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

