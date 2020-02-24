Quaker Chemical Corp to Post FY2019 Earnings of $5.80 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for Quaker Chemical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $5.80 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $183.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.46. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $141.79 and a 1-year high of $224.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

