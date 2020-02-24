5N Plus Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc (TSE:VNP) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a report released on Friday, February 21st. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Desjardins also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS.
Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of 5N Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$3.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, November 8th.
5N Plus Company Profile
5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty chemicals and engineered materials in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.
