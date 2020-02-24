5N Plus Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc (TSE:VNP) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a report released on Friday, February 21st. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Desjardins also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of 5N Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$3.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of TSE:VNP opened at C$2.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65. 5N Plus has a 52 week low of C$1.92 and a 52 week high of C$3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.24.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty chemicals and engineered materials in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

