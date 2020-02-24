Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Watsco Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Watsco in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak expects that the construction company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

WSO has been the subject of several other reports. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.83.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $168.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.20 and a 200-day moving average of $172.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.35. Watsco has a 52-week low of $136.45 and a 52-week high of $183.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 98.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,243,000 after acquiring an additional 15,854 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Watsco by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.