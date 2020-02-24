Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Watsco Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WSO)

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Watsco in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak expects that the construction company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

WSO has been the subject of several other reports. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.83.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $168.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.20 and a 200-day moving average of $172.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.35. Watsco has a 52-week low of $136.45 and a 52-week high of $183.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 98.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,243,000 after acquiring an additional 15,854 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Watsco by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

Earnings History and Estimates for Watsco (NYSE:WSO)

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Trinity Industries Inc Issued By KeyCorp
Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Trinity Industries Inc Issued By KeyCorp
SunTrust Banks Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Tivity Health Inc
SunTrust Banks Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Tivity Health Inc
Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Texas Roadhouse Inc Issued By Oppenheimer
Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Texas Roadhouse Inc Issued By Oppenheimer
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Universal Forest Products, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Universal Forest Products, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings
SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Vulcan Materials
SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Vulcan Materials
Verisk Analytics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share
Verisk Analytics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report