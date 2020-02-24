Brokers Issue Forecasts for Snc-Lavalin Group Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (TSE:SNC)

Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) – Investment analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Desjardins also issued estimates for Snc-Lavalin Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Get Snc-Lavalin Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$37.50 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.00.

Shares of SNC stock opened at C$32.55 on Monday. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of C$15.47 and a 12-month high of C$37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$31.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.87.

About Snc-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Snc-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snc-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.