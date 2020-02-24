Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (ASX:DMP) Hits New 1-Year High at $62.19

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. (ASX:DMP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$62.19 ($44.11) and last traded at A$60.38 ($42.82), with a volume of 77368 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$60.38 ($42.82).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$56.22 and its 200 day moving average price is A$49.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion and a PE ratio of 45.32.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.667 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza Enterprises’s previous Interim dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.67%.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Luxembourg, and Germany, as well as franchises retail pizza stores. It operates a network of approximately 2,400 stores.

