Aventus Group (ASX:AVN) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.03

Aventus Group (ASX:AVN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$3.03 ($2.15) and last traded at A$2.98 ($2.11), with a volume of 820253 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$2.98 ($2.11).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.08.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.043 dividend. This is an increase from Aventus Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Aventus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.63%.

The Aventus Group is Australia's largest fully-integrated owner, manager and developer of large format retail centres in Australia. The Aventus Group comprises Aventus Holdings Limited and Aventus Capital Limited as the responsible entity for Aventus Retail Property Fund. We are the largest fully-integrated owner, manager and developer of large format retail centres in Australia, with a portfolio of 20 centres valued at $1.9 billion.

