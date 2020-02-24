Imdex (ASX:IMD) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.70

Imdex Limited (ASX:IMD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$1.70 ($1.21) and last traded at A$1.66 ($1.18), with a volume of 2067782 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$1.66 ($1.18).

The stock has a market capitalization of $628.85 million and a P/E ratio of 23.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. Imdex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In related news, insider Bernard Ridgeway sold 600,000 shares of Imdex stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.60 ($1.13), for a total value of A$960,000.00 ($680,851.06).

About Imdex (ASX:IMD)

Imdex Limited provides mining equipment, technology, and services for the minerals industry in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, sells, and rents drilling fluids, solids removal equipment, downhole instrumentation, and data management and analytical software for drilling optimization and geological modelling.

