Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.28

Northern Star Resources Ltd (ASX:NST)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$15.28 ($10.84) and last traded at A$14.96 ($10.61), with a volume of 4454716 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$14.96 ($10.61).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$12.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$11.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.48, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.20.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from Northern Star Resources’s previous Interim dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. Northern Star Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.86%.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company primarily holds interests in the Jundee, Kundana, Kanowna Belle, Paulsens, and South Kalgoorlie projects located in Western Australia; and the Central Tanami project situated in the Northern Territory.

