West African Resources (ASX:WAF) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.64

Shares of West African Resources Ltd (ASX:WAF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$0.64 ($0.45) and last traded at A$0.61 ($0.43), with a volume of 5917256 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$0.61 ($0.43).

The company has a market cap of $526.64 million and a PE ratio of -60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.79, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$0.47 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.44.

About West African Resources (ASX:WAF)

West African Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in West Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Sanbrado gold project; and the Boulsa gold project located in Burkina Faso. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

