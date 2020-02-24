Redcape Hotel Group Pty (ASX:RDC) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.14

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2020

Redcape Hotel Group Pty Ltd (ASX:RDC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$1.14 ($0.80) and last traded at A$1.13 ($0.80), with a volume of 546082 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$1.13 ($0.80).

The firm has a market cap of $623.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is A$1.12 and its 200-day moving average is A$1.10.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Redcape Hotel Group Pty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,000.00%.

About Redcape Hotel Group Pty (ASX:RDC)

Redcape Hotel Group operates in the hotel business in Australia. It operates pubs and hotels New South Wales and Queensland. The company's pubs and hotels offer food and beverage options, mixed entertainment, gaming, and accommodation services. It is also involved in the retail liquor business that sells packed alcoholic goods to customers for off-premise consumption; and production and sale of craft beer.

