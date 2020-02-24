Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.16

Mineral Resources Limited (ASX:MIN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$19.16 ($13.59) and last traded at A$18.97 ($13.45), with a volume of 1300176 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$18.97 ($13.45).

The company’s 50-day moving average is A$17.46 and its 200-day moving average is A$15.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.55, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.23.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Mineral Resources’s previous Interim dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. Mineral Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 9.82%.

Mineral Resources Limited operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mining Services and Processing, Mining, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing services on build-own-operate or build-operate basis for mining companies; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

