Australian Pharmaceutical Industries (ASX:API) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.25

Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ASX:API)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$1.25 ($0.88) and last traded at A$1.25 ($0.89), with a volume of 1993611 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$1.28 ($0.91).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.29. The stock has a market cap of $615.82 million and a P/E ratio of 11.26.

In related news, insider Gerard Masters 218,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. Also, insider Mark Smith acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.30 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,970.00 ($27,638.30).

Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of pharmaceutical, medical, health, beauty, and lifestyle products to pharmacies primarily in Australia. The company also retails health and beauty products to consumers; and manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical and toiletry goods to New Zealand, Australian, and Asian markets, as well as provides cosmetic products and procedures.

