AMA Group (ASX:AMA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.82

AMA Group Ltd (ASX:AMA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.82 ($0.58) and last traded at A$0.83 ($0.59), with a volume of 1154846 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$0.83 ($0.59).

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.44 million and a PE ratio of 20.75.

In other AMA Group news, insider Simon Moore bought 1,600,000 shares of AMA Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.93 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of A$1,484,800.00 ($1,053,049.65). Also, insider Andrew Hopkins 1,985,295 shares of AMA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th.

AMA Group Limited provides automotive aftercare services and accessories in Australia. The company operates through Vehicle Panel Repair, Manufacturing, Distribution, Remanufacturing, and Workshop segments. It provides vehicle panel repair services, as well as automotive workshops and performance products; manufactures motor vehicle protection products and Ute/commercial accessories; distributes automotive electrical and 4WD accessories; and remanufactures and repairs motor vehicle components.

