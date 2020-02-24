McMillan Shakespeare (ASX:MMS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.46

McMillan Shakespeare Limited (ASX:MMS) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as A$11.46 ($8.13) and last traded at A$11.46 ($8.13), with a volume of 286567 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$11.46 ($8.13).

The company has a market capitalization of $886.79 million and a PE ratio of 15.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$14.27.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. McMillan Shakespeare’s dividend payout ratio is 104.71%.

McMillan Shakespeare Limited provides salary packaging, vehicle leasing administration, fleet management, and retail financial services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand. The company operates in three segments: Group Remuneration Services, Asset Management, and Retail Financial Services.

