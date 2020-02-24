Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SYKE opened at $35.67 on Monday. Sykes Enterprises has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $38.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.01. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

