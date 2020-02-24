New Mountain Finance (NMFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:NMFC opened at $14.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.52. New Mountain Finance has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $14.45.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet cut New Mountain Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

In other news, Director Rome G. Arnold III bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.