Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.31 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $121.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.12. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $89.55 and a twelve month high of $133.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

A number of analysts have commented on NXST shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.14.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,045,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,245.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.90, for a total value of $1,169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,647,294.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.