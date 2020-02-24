Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.31 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $121.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.12. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $89.55 and a twelve month high of $133.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.
In related news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,045,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,245.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.90, for a total value of $1,169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,647,294.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.
About Nexstar Media Group
Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.
