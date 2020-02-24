Washington Prime Group (WPG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) is scheduled to announce its Q4 2019 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WPG opened at $2.72 on Monday. Washington Prime Group has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $5.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Get Washington Prime Group alerts:

WPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Prime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Prime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.