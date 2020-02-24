Carvana (CVNA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Carvana to post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carvana stock opened at $110.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.46 and a beta of 2.19. Carvana has a 52 week low of $34.73 and a 52 week high of $115.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.86.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

