Upwork (UPWK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UPWK opened at $9.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Upwork has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Upwork to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Upwork from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, First Analysis initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In related news, CEO Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $634,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,163.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,503 shares of company stock worth $660,305. 40.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

