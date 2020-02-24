Pason Systems (PSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.13 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:PSI opened at C$12.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 7.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.50. Pason Systems has a 52-week low of C$12.45 and a 52-week high of C$21.00.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSI shares. CIBC reduced their price target on Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

In other Pason Systems news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.10 per share, with a total value of C$65,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$347,150.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.