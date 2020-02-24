Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Earning Very Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) has been trending very positive recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Noodles & Co earned a coverage optimism score of 3.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the restaurant operator an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Co in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Noodles & Co in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS opened at $8.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.09. Noodles & Co has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.10 million, a P/E ratio of 144.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

