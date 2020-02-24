First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.93

News articles about First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. First of Long Island earned a news sentiment score of 0.93 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

FLIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

NASDAQ FLIC opened at $22.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.32. First of Long Island has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $635.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.58.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $27.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 26.90%. Research analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First of Long Island news, Director Michael N. Vittorio sold 6,570 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $152,883.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,758.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

