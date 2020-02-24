Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Manchester United earned a daily sentiment score of 0.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

MANU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Manchester United stock opened at $19.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.91. Manchester United has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $21.92. The stock has a market cap of $777.37 million, a P/E ratio of 175.38, a PEG ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

