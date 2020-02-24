Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Goldman Sachs BDC earned a daily sentiment score of 0.72 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

GSBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $21.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $906.24 million, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average is $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

