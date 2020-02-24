Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receiving Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) has trended positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Starbucks earned a news sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the coffee company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Starbucks’ ranking:

SBUX stock opened at $87.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.86. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $69.03 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Weeden reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.71.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

