Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Given Daily Media Impact Score of -3.50

Media headlines about Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) have trended very negative on Monday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Wells Fargo & Co earned a media sentiment score of -3.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Shares of WFC opened at $47.70 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.08.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.58%.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

