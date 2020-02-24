Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Xerox (NYSE:XRX) has been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Xerox earned a media sentiment score of 1.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the information technology services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Xerox’s ranking:

Shares of XRX stock opened at $36.34 on Monday. Xerox has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $39.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.81.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xerox will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XRX shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Xerox to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xerox from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Xerox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

