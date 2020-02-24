Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd (NASDAQ:APWC) Receiving Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd (NASDAQ:APWC) has trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd earned a news impact score of -1.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

NASDAQ APWC opened at $1.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 million, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.45.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd (NASDAQ:APWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes telecommunications, power cable, and enameled and electronic wire products in Thailand, the People's Republic of China, Singapore, Australia, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. It offers telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as street lights, traffic signals, and other signs.

