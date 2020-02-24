Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) Earning Extremely Negative News Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) has trended extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Blow & Drive Interlock earned a news sentiment score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Blow & Drive Interlock stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. Blow & Drive Interlock has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.

About Blow & Drive Interlock

Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation engages in the manufacture, marketing, and lease of alcohol ignition interlock devices. It markets, installs, and monitors a breath alcohol ignition interlock device, BDI-747/1 that is a mechanism, which is installed on the steering column of an automobile and into which a driver exhales.

