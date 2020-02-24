The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Given Media Impact Rating of 1.27

News coverage about The Mission Group (LON:TMG) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. The Mission Group earned a media sentiment score of 1.27 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

TMG stock opened at GBX 104.50 ($1.37) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24. The Mission Group has a 52-week low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 105 ($1.38). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 87.18. The stock has a market cap of $89.13 million and a P/E ratio of 10.56.

The Mission Group Company Profile

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services for the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

