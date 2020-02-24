Critical Media Coverage Very Unlikely to Impact Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Share Price

Media headlines about Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) have trended negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Laurentian Bank of Canada earned a news sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

LB stock opened at C$43.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.67. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$40.00 and a 52-week high of C$46.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.84.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported C$1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$241.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$250.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.7500002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. This is an increase from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 69.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LB. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.33.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

