Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Receiving Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News coverage about Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) has been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China earned a media sentiment score of -1.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Get Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PIAIF opened at $11.67 on Monday. Ping An Insurance has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $13.04.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.