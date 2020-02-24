Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Earns News Sentiment Score of -2.00

News headlines about Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) have trended negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Caterpillar earned a daily sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Caterpillar’s analysis:

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CAT. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $137.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.47.

Caterpillar stock opened at $137.21 on Monday. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $111.75 and a 12-month high of $150.55. The company has a market capitalization of $75.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.