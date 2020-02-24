Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Charles Schwab earned a news impact score of 1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $46.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.68. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $405,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $253,663.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 927,326 shares of company stock worth $44,114,979 over the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

