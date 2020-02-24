J M Smucker (SJM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) will be posting its Q3 2020 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect J M Smucker to post earnings of $2.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. J M Smucker had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect J M Smucker to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

Shares of SJM opened at $110.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. J M Smucker has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $128.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.46%.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.