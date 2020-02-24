Keyera (KEY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Keyera (TSE:KEY) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.43 per share for the quarter.

Shares of KEY stock opened at C$36.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$35.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion and a PE ratio of 13.45. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$29.66 and a 52 week high of C$36.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.35%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James set a C$42.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Keyera from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Keyera has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.23.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

