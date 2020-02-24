Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Stock Price

Media headlines about DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) have been trending negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. DISH Network earned a coverage optimism score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $40.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.99. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $30.45 and a twelve month high of $44.65.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. DISH Network’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DISH Network will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DISH. BidaskClub upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on DISH Network from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on DISH Network from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey L. Mcschooler sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total transaction of $63,152.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

